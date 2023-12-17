Atwell (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Early Sunday reports indicated Atwell was trending toward not playing versus Washington, and his absence is now official. With the third-year pro apparently not having gained clearance from an independent neurologist, veteran Demarcus Robinson, who produced a 3-46-1 line on 10 targets in the Week 14 overtime loss to the Ravens, is slated to work as the No. 3 receiver for the Rams behind the starting duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.