Atwell (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's tilt against the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Atwell was with the Dolphins during the offseason until the Rams traded for him Aug. 27, though he should be fairly well-versed in the team's playbook after spending each of the past five campaigns with Los Angeles. It seemed Atwell could have a fairly big role in the Dolphins' thin wideout corps, but now that he's back with the Rams, he'll be competing with the likes of Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith and Jordan Whittington for playing time (and active status) behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. It remains to be seen if Nacua will be suspended by the league at some point; if that were to happen, Atwell could move into a more significant role.