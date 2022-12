Atwell caught two of five targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.

The 48 yards led the Rams on the afternoon, as the team's passing game couldn't get much going with John Wolford under center in place of Matthew Stafford (neck). Atwell has seen his role grow with Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) also on the shelf, but no Rams receiver will be an appealing fantasy option in Week 14, even against the Raiders.