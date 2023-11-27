Atwell secured all three targets for 76 yards during Sunday's 37-14 victory against the Cardinals.

Atwell's role actually shrunk considerably compared to his typical usage, as he only took the field for around a third of the contest; less than starters Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and notably Demarcus Robinson, as well. Despite the stark drop in playing time, Atwell was actually the most productive of the Rams' wideouts, with a game-long 42-yard catch on the Rams' first drive, and his 76 receiving yards were more than Kupp (3-18-0), Nacua (4-27-0) and Robinson (2-13-0) combined, The reduced snap count may just be a blip on the radar given Atwell's quality play, but a repeat performance may be a tall task in Week 13 against a Browns defense allowing a league-low 142 passing yards per game.