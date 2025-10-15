Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Atwell (hamstring) will be limited at practice, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Atwell appears to be trending in the right direction to return from his one-game absence and play Sunday versus Jacksonville, as McVay already expressed optimism about the wideout's status during Monday's press conference. If Atwell can upgrade to full practice reps Thursday and/or Friday, he'll have a fair chance to avoid an injury designation entirely for Week 7.