Atwell (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Atwell entered the concussion protocol in the wake of this past Sunday's loss at Baltimore, and his inability to take part in Wednesday's jog-through may put him on the outside looking in to passing all five phases in order to play Sunday against the Commanders. Nonetheless, he'll have two more chances this week to put himself on a potential path to active status for Week 15.