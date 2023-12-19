Atwell (concussion) was a full participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Atwell was listed the same way on Monday's practice estimate, but the Rams actually logged some on-field work one day later. There's an expectation from Sean McVay that Atwell will return from a one-game absence Thursday at New Orleans after making his way through the concussion protocol as of Monday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Nevertheless, Atwell has surpassed 30 receiving yards just twice over his last 10 appearances en route to a cumulative 20-230-2 line on 37 targets and two carries for eight yards during that stretch.