Atwell caught his only target for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saints.

Atwell saw the field for the first time since Week 6 and quickly made an impact, burning down the left sideline past Saints safety Chris Harris for an explosive first-quarter touchdown. Atwell's field-stretching ability and game-breaking speed may force the Rams to give the second-year wideout more time on the field, and with the Rams playing the Chiefs in Week 12, Atwell's big play ability may be more necessary than ever in hopes of keeping up with one of the most dynamic offenses in the league.