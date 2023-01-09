Atwell caught two of three targets for 27 yards and rushed once for 11 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Atwell's second career touchdown came on a bit of trickery from Sean McVay, with Baker Mayfield faking a handoff to Cam Akers before flicking the ball to Atwell, who was able to navigate his way in for the score to give the Rams a 13-7 lead. Atwell was thrust into an expanded role with the Rams' receiver corps decimated by injury, and in the final eight weeks of the season, he put up a 17-244-1 line with a revolving door of mediocre quarterbacks at the helm that were mostly unable to unlock the true potency of Atwell's game-breaking speed. Atwell will return for the third year of his rookie deal with optimism that he can carve out a role in the offense alongside Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek.