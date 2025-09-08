Atwell secured his only target for four yards during Sunday's 14-9 victory against the Texans.

The speedster didn't get many opportunities to showcase why the Rams brought him back on a one-year, $10 million contract this season, only taking the field for 25 of the Rams' 60 snaps on offense. More worrying for Atwell's future usage is Jordan Whittington taking 30 snaps on offense and having a role on special teams. In 2024, when Atwell's usage was significantly reduced after Week 7, he recorded just a 14-193-0 line between Weeks 8 and 17. If Atwell drops to fourth on the depth chart, lines like this week would likely become the norm, something to monitor as the Rams travel to face the Titans in Week 2.