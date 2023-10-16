Atwell secured his only target for 30 yards during Sunday's 26-9 victory against the Cardinals.

Atwell's only action of the contest came on a third-quarter pass from Matthew Stafford, and the speedy wideout managed to escape a tackle after the catch and extended the play for an additional 10-yard gain. The third-year receiver has shown a knack for making explosive plays when on the field, but Cooper Kupp's return has put a serious dent in Atwell's opportunities to produce; he's fallen from an average of nearly nine targets per game in Weeks 1-4 to just three in Weeks 5-6. Atwell will try to reverse the downward trajectory he's been on since his hot start to the year against the Steelers in Week 7.