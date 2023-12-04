Atwell secured one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 36-19 victory against the Browns.

For the second straight week, Atwell took the field for just over a third of the Rams' snaps on offense, the fourth most among the Rams' wideouts behind Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson. Atwell's nine receiving yards ties his lowest output of the season, and notably, Robinson had a big day with four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown, which may be more evidence that Atwell's role on offense truly is shrinking to more of a backup role alongside Ben Skowronek and Austin Trammell. A stingy Ravens pass defense lies next in Week 14, which will make a rebound performance for Atwell a tall order.