Atwell secured two of five targets for 10 yards in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Atwell couldn't parlay his game-breaking speed into any fantasy-relevant numbers on a day when Baker Mayfield netted only 111 passing yards. The second-year wideout does have at least one reception in seven straight games, but he hasn't topped 14 receiving yards since Week 14 going into the regular-season finale against the Seahawks.