Atwell caught two of four targets for seven yards and rushed once for minus-four yards during Sunday's 21-20 victory against San Francisco. He also recorded a two-point conversion.

With Cooper Kupp (coach's decision) out and Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson's time on the field capped to keep them healthy for the playoffs, Atwell took the field for 64 of the Rams' 67 snaps on offense, his highest snap share since Week 8 against the Cowboys. Despite the increased role, Atwell only managed a pair of short gains on his two catches, and another pass attempt from Carson Wentz went straight through Atwell's hands and was intercepted by 49ers safety Tayler Hawkins. While a 39-483-3 receiving line over 16 games this season is an improvement over the Louisville product's rookie campaign, it still has to be considered a disappointing season given the expectation of a much bigger role for Atwell. The rise of Nacua and Robinson has relegated the speedy wideout to a backup role entering the playoffs.