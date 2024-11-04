Atwell caught one of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 26-20 overtime win against the Seahawks.

Even with Puka Nacua (knee) being ejected at the end of the first half, Atwell managed just 26 snaps on offense and took a back seat to Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson as the secondary targets behind Cooper Kupp. Taking out Weeks 3-8, where Atwell produced a solid 20-284-0 receiving line over four games, he has just five catches for 82 yards in the remaining four games. Atwell's role is likely to stay reduced with Kupp, Nacua and Robinson at the front of the Rams' passing game in a Week 10 contest against the Dolphins.