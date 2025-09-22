Atwell failed to secure his lone target during Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Eagles.

Jordan Whittington has clearly pushed ahead of Atwell at this point on the depth chart, and for the second straight week, Atwell's single target fell unsecured. The former second-round pick was on the field for just 25 of the Rams' 66 snaps on offense, falling in line with his typical usage this season, and a breakout seems less and less likely as Puka Nacua and Davante Adams continue to command the lion's share of Matthew Stafford's attention. The Rams take on the surprisingly hot Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.