Atwell didn't catch his only target in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Atwell and Ben Skowronek were expected to be a committee in replacing the production of injured No. 3 wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee), but Atwell took just seven snaps and dropped his only target from Matthew Stafford. Skowronek worked as the No. 3 receiver with Atwell and Brandon Powell both receiving minimal playing time, and Skowronek was on the field for nearly the entire game on offense and turned six targets into four catches for 25 yards, seemingly relegating Atwell to a clear tier behind Skowronek on the depth chart for now. Atwell will look to get back on track in a Week 2 showdown against the Falcons.