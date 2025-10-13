Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Atwell (hamstring) is expected to return to action Week 7 against the Jaguars, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Atwell missed Sunday's 17-3 win over Baltimore due to a hamstring issue, but in the two games prior he totaled a 3-160-1 receiving line on six targets. With star wideout Puka Nacua (ankle) considered day-to-day and uncertain to face Jacksonville, it would be a notable boost for Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles' passing offense to get a field-stretcher as capable as Atwell back in the lineup.