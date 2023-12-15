Atwell (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

As of Thursday, Atwell had managed just one limited practice this week due to the concussion that he suffered this past Sunday at Baltimore. Coach Sean McVay told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic on Friday that Atwell is progressing through the protocol for head injuries, but his listing ahead of Week 15 action implies the wide receiver still requires clearance from an independent neurologist.