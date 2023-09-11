Atwell had six receptions on eight targets for 119 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.

Atwell was elevated into the starting lineup following Cooper Kupp's (hamstring) placement on injured reserve this week. The 2021 second-round pick took full advantage of the opportunity and teamed up with rookie Puka Nacua to tie for the team lead in receiving yards. Veteran Van Jefferson also started (4-24-0) but failed to impress, dropping a potential long gain that hit him in the hands. It looks like Atwell and Nacua will be quarterback Matthew Stafford's preferred targets heading into a Week 2 matchup against San Francisco.