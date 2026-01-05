Atwell secured one of three targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 37-20 victory against the Cardinals.

Even with Davante Adams (hamstring) out and Jordan Whittington (knee) leaving the game early with injury, Atwell was on the field for just a handful of snaps on offense. The one-year, $10 million deal Atwell signed in the offseason will leave the speedster as an unrestricted free agent after the postseason, and he'll do so after his worst statistical season since his rookie year with the Rams in 2021. Atwell played just 10 games this season and caught six of his 15 targets for 192 yards and a touchdown, a stark drop from 2024 when he finished with a 42-562-0 receiving line over 17 games. Even if Adams and Whittington are unavailable for Saturday's wild-card round matchup with the Panthers, Puka Nacua, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith will likely record the bulk of work at receiver, leaving Atwell in his typical role as a scarcely used deep threat.