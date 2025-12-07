The Rams did not activate Atwell (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Atwell logged a trio of full practices this week, as he did last week after his practice window was opened Nov. 26. However, Los Angeles has decided to keep the wideout stashed on IR, possibly because the team isn't prepared to to clear an active roster spot for him. The Rams have until Dec. 17 to activate Atwell if they want him to be eligible to play again this season. For the time being at least, Xavier Smith, Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield will work as the club's depth wide receivers behind the heavily targeted Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.