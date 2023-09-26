Atwell caught four of nine targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He also rushed once for 22 yards.

A late fourth-quarter drive was capped by a one-yard score by the speedster, the only touchdown of the day for a Rams offense that mustered little traction up until their final drive of the contest. Atwell led the team in targets and tacked on a nifty 22-yard rush on the Rams' first drive that led to a field goal. The third-year wideout has posted a healthy 17-246-1 line through three games, and will look to keep his early-season momentum going in a Week 4 contest against the Colts.