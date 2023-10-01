Atwell secured five of nine targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 29-23 overtime victory against the Colts.

Atwell's yardage totals have dropped every week since his explosive 6-119-0 performance in Week 1, a troubling trend with another target hog in Cooper Kupp (hamstring) likely to return soon. The third-year wideout still enjoyed a healthy target share, third on the team behind rookie breakout Puka Nacua and Tyler Higbee, and through four weeks has already matched his target total from 2022 with 35. The speedster will look to bounce back against an Eagles defense that has shown to be susceptible to the pass in Week 5.