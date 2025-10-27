The Rams placed Atwell (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday.

Atwell missed Week 6 due to a hamstring injury and handled just 10 offensive snaps while playing through the issue Week 7. Now coming off Los Angeles' bye, it appears he suffered a setback of some sort. The undersized deep threat will now be forced to miss at least the next four games while on IR, making his first opportunity to retake the field Sunday, Nov. 30 versus the Panthers in Week 13. On a positive note for the Rams, Puka Nacua (ankle) could be back in action Week 9.