Atwell (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Atwell pulled his hamstring during practice Thursday and was added to the injury report the same day. He was able to turn in a limited session Friday, but that apparently isn't enough for him to suit up in Week 6. Jordan Whittington could benefit from a few additional targets against the Ravens, but the Rams' passing offense will continue to be highly concentrated between Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.