The Rams selected Atwell in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 57th overall.

The Rams add even more speed to their receiving corps with the Atwell selection. Atwell doesn't have the cleanest projection for the next level, as he checks in at just 5-foot-9 and a reported 155 pounds; however, his production at Louisville was eye-catching. He caught 115 of 177 targets for 1,897 yards and 19 touchdowns in his last two seasons in college and stamped his draft stock by running a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash. Again, Atwell's size is an issue, but if there's an offense that could unlock his potential and use him correctly, it's that of the Rams.