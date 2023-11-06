Atwell secured four of seven targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers.

The speedster saw as many targets in this contest as he had in his last three games combined, but with Brett Rypien under center instead of Matthew Stafford (thumb), Atwell posted his lowest yardage total since Week 5. The Rams have a bye week next on the docket, which will give Stafford time to heal his sprained thumb. If Rypien is still starting for the Rams in Week 11 against the Seahawks, it'll be hard for fantasy managers to trust any Rams pass catcher, let alone Atwell, who hasn't produced more than 31 receiving yards in a game since all the way back in Week 3 against the Bengals.