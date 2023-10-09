Atwell secured two of five targets for nine yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Eagles.

Atwell turned out to be the player seemingly most affected by the return of Cooper Kupp, as his number of targets fell substantially from his previous four games. In fact, Atwell's three-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter was his only target of the game until the Rams' first drive of the fourth quarter. Matthew Stafford just missed connecting with the third-year wideout on a deep shot that would've been a 63-yard score, but with Kupp and rookie Puka Nacua commanding the vast majority of Stafford's attention in the passing game, Atwell may need to connect on those big plays to continue to be fantasy-relevant. He'll look to utilize his field-stretching speed against a vulnerable Cardinals defense in Week 6.