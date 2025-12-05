default-cbs-image
Atwell (hamstring) isn't expected to be activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game at Arizona, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Atwell has been a full practice participant for the past two weeks, so this may be the equivalent of a healthy scratch. He can practice for another week without coming off injured reserve, but the Rams will need to activate him by mid-December if he's going to play again this season. Xavier Smith, Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield have all seen playing time behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in recent weeks.

