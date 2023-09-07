Atwell will act as the Rams' No. 2 wide receiver with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Atlantic reports.

Van Jefferson will take over as the Rams' No. 1 wideout in Kupp's absence, which could potentially extend through the first four weeks of the 2023 campaign if the Rams choose to put Kupp on IR. Atwell saw no action during the preseason, a sign that coach Sean McVay was protecting the speedster for the regular season. Atwell and promising rookie standout Puka Nacua will serve as the secondary options behind the veteran Jefferson.