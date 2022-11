Nsekhe (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Nsehke was forced out with an ankle injury at some point during the first half, though the nature of this issue is still unknown. The 37-year-old has operated as the Rams' starting left tackle after Joe Noteboom suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in mid-October. With Nsehke's return up in the air, Bobby Evans will likely step in for Los Angeles' decimated offensive line.