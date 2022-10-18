site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Ty Nsekhe: Poached by needy Rams
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Rams are signing Nsekhe to the 53-man roster off the Colts' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Nsekhe will provide important depth for Los Angeles after Joe Noteboom (Achilles) suffered a season-ending injury. The 36-year-old swing tackle spent time with the Cowboys last season.
