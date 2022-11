Nsekhe (ankle) has been ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Nsekhe will miss his first game of the season after exiting with an ankle injury during last week's loss to the Saints. With the Rams' offensive line dealing with numerous significant injuries, Bobby Evans or A.J. Arcuri will likely step in at left tackle Week 12. Nsekhe's next chance to play will come against Seattle on Sunday, Dec. 4.