Rams' Ty Simpson: Will play in preseason opener

Head coach Sean McVay said Saturday that Simpson will "definitely" play in the Rams' preseason opener against the Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 15, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Matthew Stafford may get some work in the first series of work, and there's uncertainty over whether Stetson Bennett will play. As such, Simpson figures to see the bulk of the reps on offense for the Rams' first preseason game, with undrafted rookie Matthew Caldwell also in the mix for some playing time. Simpson was a first-round pick of the Rams in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Bennett has taken the bulk of second-team reps in training camp, so the rookie out of Alabama could operate as the Rams' QB3 for the upcoming season, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic.