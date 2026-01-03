The Rams activated Higbee (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday.

Higbee is still listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals, though his activation from IR indicates that the veteran tight end will play for the first time since Week 11 after recovering from an ankle injury. The timing is fortunate for the Rams, given that Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) popped up on Saturday's injury report and is now listed as doubtful for Week 18. If Ferguson is ruled out, then Higbee and Colby Parkinson would operate as the Rams' top tight ends for Sunday's NFC West tilt. Prior to his injury, Higbee caught 20 passes (on 30 targets) for 190 yards and two touchdowns across nine regular-season games.