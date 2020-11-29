Higbee (elbow) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Higbee, who's recorded 27 catches (on 35 targets) for 315 yards and three TDs (all in Week 2) in nine games to date, was listed as a non-participant in practice all week due to an elbow injury that he suffered during Week 11 action, so it remains to be seen how close to a full workload he'll see Sunday. If he's limited at all in the contest, added tight-end snaps would be available for Gerald Everett and Johnny Mundt.
More News
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: No practice Thursday•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Pedestrian numbers in MNF win•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Finds form in win over Seahawks•