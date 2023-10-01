Higbee (Achilles) is listed as active Sunday in Indianapolis, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Fresh off a season-high 71 yards on five targets last Monday at Cincinnati, Higbee wasn't able to practice until Friday's limited session due to an Achilles injury. In the midst of it all, he and the Rams agreed to a three-year, $27 million extension Friday, but his status for Week 4 remained in question until Sunday morning. With his availability now confirmed, Higbee will aim to uphold the recent investment made in him against a Colts defense that has conceded the 10th-most yards per target (7.9) to opposing tight ends in the current campaign.