Higbee is listed as active Sunday at Arizona, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Initially, the Rams included Higbee on their list of Week 12 inactives, but there was a mistake in submitting them, and instead defensive end Earnest Brown will be a healthy scratch. Higbee thus will handle his customary role as the team's top tight end, which so far has yielded a cumulative 27-303-0 line on 46 targets in 10 games while logging at least 86 percent of the offensive snaps on a weekly basis.