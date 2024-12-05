Higbee (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Going back to last week, Higbee now has put together back-to-back uncapped sessions as he seeks his first game action since suffering ACL and MCL tears in his right knee back on Jan. 14. His return isn't expected to happen Sunday versus the Bills, as coach Sean McVay relayed Monday that Higbee was "less likely than likely" to be available for that contest, per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. As long as Higbee remains on the reserve/PUP list, the trio of Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson and Hunter Long will man TE for the Rams.