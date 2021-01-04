Higbee caught three of his four targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 18-7 win over Arizona.

After a promising finish to the 2019 campaign, Higbee was a popular breakout candidate heading into 2020. Unfortunately, the fifth-year tight end disappointed and outside of a three-touchdown showing in Week 2, he was largely unproductive and a fantasy afterthought. While the potential is there for a strong showing against Seattle in the wild-card round, Higbee is far from a guarantee in most formats.