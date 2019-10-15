Higbee caught all three of his targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 20-7 loss to San Francisco.

The fourth-year tight end started and played 30 of 53 offensive snaps, which was two more than Gerald Everett. Still, Higbee hasn't made a meaningful fantasy dent since finding the end zone in Week 1, so he remains a tough start in most settings.

