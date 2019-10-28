Play

Higbee caught his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cincinnati.

Higbee started against the Bengals and played 34 of 62 offensive snaps. He's now been held to an eight-yard reception in consecutive games and hasn't made a notable fantasy impact since finding the end zone in Week 1 against Carolina.

