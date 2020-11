Higbee (hand) is listed as active Sunday in Miami, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Despite his hand injury described as a "pretty gnarly" contusion, Higbee will miss just one game as a result. While he may play second fiddle to fellow TE Gerald Everett, Higbee will look to produce against a Dolphins defense that has allowed just 6.6 YPT and no touchdowns to the position this season.