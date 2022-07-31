Higbee, who missed the Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals due to an MCL injury, has been participating in training camp, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Now that he's moved past his knee issue, Higbee -- who recorded 61 catches (on 85 targets) for 560 yards and five TDs in 15 regular-season games in 2021 -- is set to reprise his role as the Rams' clear-cut No. 1 pass-catching tight end. As long as he can stay healthy, Higbee should see steady enough targets from QB Matthew Stafford in a Rams' passing attack (that also includes top wideouts Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson) to maintain a degree of fantasy relevance in most scoring formats.