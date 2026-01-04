Higbee (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Higbee suffered an ankle injury during a Week 11 matchup with the Seahawks and promptly landed on injured reserve. He proceeded to miss six consecutive games as a result, but after the Rams designated him for return from IR on Wednesday, he logged three straight full listings before the team tagged him as questionable for Week 18 action. Now that he's confirmed to be available Sunday, Higbee will mix back in to an offense that has used 13 personnel consistently for much of the season. Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Nick Vannett will be the other TEs available to Los Angeles with Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) inactive.