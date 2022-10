Higbee (neck) returned to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

At the end of a 10-yard catch on the Rams' second possession of the contest, Higbee appeared to be shaken up and was evaluated on the sideline before going to the locker room, where he was diagnosed with a neck injury. However, he was able to rejoin his teammates on the next drive, so he'll look to build upon his sparse receiving line for the final two-plus quarters.