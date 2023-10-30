Higbee caught five of seven targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys.

The 20-yard catch by Higbee on the Rams' first drive actually tied or eclipsed his receiving total in any of his last three contests, and the veteran accumulated the most yards, targets and receptions in any game since Week 4. The Rams' wideouts struggled against a stout Cowboys defense, leaving Higbee and running back Darrell Henderson to lead the team in receiving yardage. Notably, Higbee did receive two of backup Brett Rypien's 10 targets after Matthew Stafford left with a thumb injury, and he could act as a safety valve for Rypien in Week 9 versus Green Bay if Stafford is forced to miss any time.