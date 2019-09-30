Higbee caught four of seven targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 55-40 loss to Tampa Bay.

After missing Week 3 with a chest injury, Higbee started against the Bucs and played 44 of 98 offensive snaps. He also took the field seven times on special teams, and his seven targets more than doubled his six through the first two games of the season. The veteran did play less than fellow tight end Gerald Everett (56 offensive snaps), but it appears Higbee is healthy after being inactive last week. He still shouldn't be relied on in the majority of fantasy settings, though.