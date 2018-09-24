Higbee caught two passes for 35 yards during Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.

While the stat line hardly jumps off the page, Higbee once again out-snapped second-year tight end Gerald Everett (77 offensive snaps to 21), and the depth-chart positioning appears locked in for the time being. Unfortunately, there hasn't been a lot of work in the passing game for either tight end. The Rams are averaging 34.0 points per game and leading the NFL in offensive yards with two teams still to play in Week 3, so major shakeups are unlikely. Until proven otherwise, it's difficult to turn to Higbee with confidence in any fantasy format.

